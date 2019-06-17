|
|
Randy Earl Lecates
Laurel - On June 12, 2019 Randy Earl Lecates, 55, of Laurel, Delaware, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He devoted his life to his loving daughter, Raven Owens (Brandon) and his granddaughter, Alyssa. He is the son of the late Roscoe and Patsy Lecates of Laurel, DE. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Karen and Bob Martin, Wayne and Rose Cater, Rocky Lecates, Ricky and Susan Lecates, and Wendy Lecates. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed. We want to thank the staff at Delaware Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate care during his illness. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE. 19963. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 17, 2019