Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Lecates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Earl Lecates


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randy Earl Lecates Obituary
Randy Earl Lecates

Laurel - On June 12, 2019 Randy Earl Lecates, 55, of Laurel, Delaware, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He devoted his life to his loving daughter, Raven Owens (Brandon) and his granddaughter, Alyssa. He is the son of the late Roscoe and Patsy Lecates of Laurel, DE. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Karen and Bob Martin, Wayne and Rose Cater, Rocky Lecates, Ricky and Susan Lecates, and Wendy Lecates. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed. We want to thank the staff at Delaware Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate care during his illness. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE. 19963. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now