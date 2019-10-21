|
Ray E. Daisey
Millville - Ray E. Daisey, 83, of Millville, DE passed away on October 16th 2019. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Daisey DiFebo and husband Bobby, and grandchildren Luca and Blaise, son Paul Daisey. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Murray and husband Eldridge, and his longtime companion, Lois West and her children Kenda, Kevin, Kent, Klay & Wendy West.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father - Herbert and Eva Daisey, and brothers Lloyd and Hayward Daisey.
Mr. Daisey was a local builder and previously owned Ocean View Hardware. He served 5 years in the Merchant Marines and was a 1954 graduate of Lord Baltimore School and a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner. He loved hunting and fishing, especially at the Port of the Islands, Naples Fl.
Services will be private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Millville Fire Company, 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2019