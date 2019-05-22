Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Home of Julie and David Humphrey
Interment
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Hickory Ridge Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Raybourne O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raybourne Lee O'Neal


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raybourne Lee O'Neal Obituary
Raybourne Lee O'Neal

Delmar - Raybourne Lee O'Neal, 71, of Delmar, MD passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 25, 1948 in West Virginia, a son of Dolly Delena O'Neal of Dagsboro and the late Paul Samuel O'Neal.

Ray loved West Virginia, having grown up on Bud Mountain in his early childhood. He enjoyed the mountains, digging ginseng, and fishing. At the age of 16 he suffered an unfortunate accident which left him with a broken neck. After that horrible experience, he was determined to live his life to the fullest and he went on to raise a family of his own. He will be remembered for his never give-up attitude and strength.

He is survived by his children, Julie Humphrey (David, Jr.) of Delmar, MD, Samantha McBride (fiance, Roger Reed) and Joseph O'Neal (Teresa), of West Virginia; grandchildren, Stacey, Callie, Harley, Cassidy, Traci, and Joseph; 3 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren on the way; former wife, mother of his children, and caretaker, Denise Shrewsbury; siblings, Beverly Lester (Homer), DD O'Neal (Evey), Danny Paul O'Neal, Peggy Oren (David), and Robert "Buzz" O'Neal; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant son, William Ray O'Neal; and a brother, Billy O'Neal.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the home of Julie and David Humphrey. Interment will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery in West Virginia.

In memory of Mr. O'Neal, contributions may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now