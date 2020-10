Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond A. Clark



Sharptown - Raymond A. Clark (70) depated this life on September 20, 2020. He was the husband of Clementine Clark. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 5pm at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.









