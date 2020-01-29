Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Raymond B. Brown

Raymond B. Brown Obituary
Raymond B. Brown

Salisbury - Raymond B. Brown, 84, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born and raised in Salisbury, Ray was the son of the late Howard B. Brown and Helen Callaway Brown.

Ray never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. In his younger years, he was a musician working with a band out of Denver, Colorado, traveling from North Dakota and Montana to all the states in-between to Texas and Mexico, playing mostly at military installations. Upon his return to the shore, he worked with several local bands including his brother Don's "Don Howard Band." Ray was employed by the Wayne Pump Company (Dresser-Wayne) for 42 years in the engineering department. He served 8 years in the Army Reserves. He was currently employed part time at the Wicomico County Tourism Center as a counselor and at Michaels Arts & Crafts Store in the frame shop.

He is survived by his wonderful caring daughter who took care of him during his illness, Teresa J. Holtzapple, loving granddaughter, Holly Holtzapple, and son-in-law, Donald Holtzapple, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Brown (Robert) and Rosemary Brown (Donald); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean E. Brown (Outten); brothers, Donald H. Brown, Robert V. Brown, and Gordon H. Brown; and sisters, Betty L. Brown and Alice F. Budnichuk.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 3rd, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware, at 12:00 noon with Pastor Rob Welsh officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.

Services are in the care of the Short Funeral Home of Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
