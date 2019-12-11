|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Raymond Blakely
1944 - 2017
Today we reflect on the life of Raymond L Blakely who passed away on December 12, 2017 at the age of 73. He was a gentle, kind and reserved man; devoted to his family; a thoughtful friend; and a consummate professional.
Dr. Blakely was Founding Chair and Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). He served the university with dedication and distinction for nearly 34 years. A trailblazer in the profession, he was the first individual to be awarded the PhD in Physical Therapy.
In honor of his contributions, the Raymond L Blakely Endowment Fund has been established through the UMES Foundation. The fund will support third-year Doctor of Physical Therapy students at UMES who have financial need and have demonstrated academic excellence. It will also provide professional development opportunities for Department of Physical Therapy faculty and students.
Tax deductible contributions in Dr. Blakely's memory may be made online by visiting www.umes.edu; and clicking on the "Give to UMES" button and then clicking on the Dr. Raymond L Blakely Endowment Fund. Alternatively, donations by check, payable to "UMES Foundation" (please include the fund name on the memo line), should be mailed to: University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Division of Institutional Advancement, J. T. Williams Hall, Suite 2104, Princess Anne, MD 21853.
The Blakely Family
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019