Raymond David "Rev Wild" Reed
R. David Reed, passed away at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was 48 years young.
David grew up on Chincoteague Island, Virginia where he was given free rein to blaze his own path and make choices that only a man with such a free spirit could create. David was no stranger to mischief early on in life, but eventually found the love of Jesus Christ as a young adult. He pursued that love affair with Jesus to become the man that all of us loved so dearly. He shared his testimony of his personal trials as an adolescent by offering the youth of our communities the opportunity to experience the salvation that he so richly cherished and enjoyed. He loved sharing his personal passion for life, the Lord, and his family through ministry, music and song. David lived for his children and grandbabies. Nothing made him light up more than talking about how excited he was of his ever-growing family.
Through his pursuit in following God's will, David received his exhorter license through the Church of God in 1994. He was the youth pastor on Chincoteague Island. He continued his good works to become an ordained minister in 1997, and in 2012 David became an ordained bishop. David spent time as an evangelist traveling all over the country, and was featured on the 700 Club and TBN. His unforgettable style of preaching featured an incredibly loud voice, sweat, tears, and animated pacing across the sanctuary, earning him the nickname "Rev Wild." God further called David to serve his people when he founded The Edge Church and Second Chance Thrift Shop in Delmar, Delaware. He spent his time ministering to the wounded, homeless, heartbroken, and lost by providing a home and solace for so many. He also provided food and clothing in this outreach ministry. Additionally, David tended to his flock by presiding over countless marriages and funerals.
David is survived by his beautiful children: Robert Wayne Reed, his wife Lindsay, their son Connor, and Cooper arriving in June of Hallwood, VA; daughter Kirstie Lynn Reed and her sons Kingston and Calvin of Laurel, DE; Rebekah Hope Reed, her sons Anthony and Chancelor of Laurel, DE; along with their mother and his soulmate and former wife of 27 years, Loretta Peterson Reed. David is also survived by his father, Raymond Thomas Reed of Salisbury, MD; a brother, Randy Reed of Rehoboth Beach, DE; a half-sister, Rhonda Holland of Assawoman, VA and his sister-in-law, Tammy and her husband, Giovonni Rosanova and their children Johnny, Marcello and Carmela of Chincoteague Island, VA. David is further survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved and adored. Not to be forgotten are the many wonderful friends who will miss him greatly.
His beloved and cherished mother, Deborah "Big Deb" Reed, along with his grandmother Doris Ann Walker preceded David in Heaven.
As we all say goodbye to David, please remember all the wonderful deeds that he completed throughout his life as a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to each of us. His kindness, contagious laugh, that mischievous smile, the sparkle in his eyes when he talked about his faith, family and journey, as well as his relentless willingness to help his fellow man will be his legacy. David will now rest in peace in the arms of his beloved Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted and may be made to the David Reed Memorial Fund, c/o: County Bank, 1609 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 for the benefit of his grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of David's life will be held at a later date for family and friends to say goodbye, and will be announced in the future.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, DE.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020