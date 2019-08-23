|
|
Raymond Earl Wells
Pittsville - Raymond E. Wells, 94, of Pittsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Golden Gardens Assisted Living in Parsonsburg, MD. Born on May 4, 1925 in Pittsville, he was the son of the late Clifford and Laura Wells.
Ray was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church. He was raised in Laurel, DE and attended Laurel High School. Following high school. Ray served in the US Army for three years during WWII. He worked as a cabinet maker at Chris Craft and then as a hatchery manager at Showell Farms for 19 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Mildred H. Wells, a sister; Geraldine Bartemy and a brother; Norman Wells.
Raymond is survived by his long-time companion; Diane Thomas of Salisbury; a step-son, Wade H. Warren; a step daughter, Margaret Davis, both of Salisbury; four step-grandchildren, Mark, Matthew, Lindsey and Dustin and their families; close friends, John and Angel, Brian and Amy Thomas and their families.
Services will be private. Contributions in Ray's honor may be made to the at or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 23, 2019