Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Guy Hoffman


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Guy Hoffman Obituary
Raymond Guy Hoffman

Wenona - Raymond Guy Hoffman 90, of Wenona, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Wenona on October 14, 1928, he was the son of the late Ernest & Jane Taylor Hoffman.

Mr. Hoffman enlisted in the Navy at the age of 16, to fight in the World War II Theater. He served 3 years in the Navy, and then transferred his military service to the U.S. Army. He fought in the Korean War, until it ended in July of 1953. He served 3 tours in Vietnam, and was injured in the line of duty, earning him a Purple Heart and a Medal of Valor. After 28 years of commendable military service he retired in 1972.

After retirement Mr. Hoffman moved to his hometown and started working on the water. He was an avid fisherman and spent most of his latter days out on the Tangier Sound, fishing with family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Ray and his wife, Melody of Salisbury, Robin of Delmar; daughters, Amy of Pittsville and Patsy Ward of Crisfield; five grandchildren: Stephen Horner (Tracy), Sandra Kastel (Ryan), Emily Jones (Cody), Robin Hoffman, Jr. (Lillian) and Cody Davis; two great-grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) and Robert Horner and several nieces and nephews.

Special friends and fishing buddies: Bob & Michele Gara, Gerald & Brenda Benton, Allen & Faye Hoffman, Carl Hoffman and Albert Hoffman.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Sharon (April 30, 1988), his parents, and his brothgers, Billy and Ernest (Skiggs) and sisters: Mildred, Ida and Gladys.

His body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Methodist Church, c/o Leah Webster, 10140 Deal Island Rd., Deal Island, MD 21821.
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now