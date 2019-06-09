Raymond Guy Hoffman



Wenona - Raymond Guy Hoffman 90, of Wenona, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Wenona on October 14, 1928, he was the son of the late Ernest & Jane Taylor Hoffman.



Mr. Hoffman enlisted in the Navy at the age of 16, to fight in the World War II Theater. He served 3 years in the Navy, and then transferred his military service to the U.S. Army. He fought in the Korean War, until it ended in July of 1953. He served 3 tours in Vietnam, and was injured in the line of duty, earning him a Purple Heart and a Medal of Valor. After 28 years of commendable military service he retired in 1972.



After retirement Mr. Hoffman moved to his hometown and started working on the water. He was an avid fisherman and spent most of his latter days out on the Tangier Sound, fishing with family and friends.



He is survived by his sons, Ray and his wife, Melody of Salisbury, Robin of Delmar; daughters, Amy of Pittsville and Patsy Ward of Crisfield; five grandchildren: Stephen Horner (Tracy), Sandra Kastel (Ryan), Emily Jones (Cody), Robin Hoffman, Jr. (Lillian) and Cody Davis; two great-grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) and Robert Horner and several nieces and nephews.



Special friends and fishing buddies: Bob & Michele Gara, Gerald & Brenda Benton, Allen & Faye Hoffman, Carl Hoffman and Albert Hoffman.



He was preceded in death by daughter, Sharon (April 30, 1988), his parents, and his brothgers, Billy and Ernest (Skiggs) and sisters: Mildred, Ida and Gladys.



His body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Methodist Church, c/o Leah Webster, 10140 Deal Island Rd., Deal Island, MD 21821. Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary