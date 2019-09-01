|
|
Raymond Lee Moore, Jr.
Delmar - Raymond Lee Moore, Jr., beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 29, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1953.
Ray worked primarily in the heating and air-conditioning business, having worked for several years with Buddy Lloyd & Sons, Inc. before retiring due to his disability.
He will be remembered for his many years volunteering as a coach with the Salvation Army Boys Club and Wicomico County Recreation and Parks. He was always proud of his 7-9 year olds as they began playing baseball with the Salvation Army program, and his love and pride in his soccer teams were most notable throughout his many years coaching with the County. He was a devoted fan of the New York Giants and the Maryland Terps.
In addition to his mother, Patricia Moore, he is survived by his devoted cousin and best friend, Dawn Moore; his three children, who were his pride and joy: Kimberly Michelle Moore, Aaron Scott Moore (Shelley), and Scott Andrew Peterson; his sister, Becky Thomas (Bill) and his brothers, Donald Moore (Linda) and Eddie Moore. He leaves behind a proud legacy of his seven grandchildren: Jason, Katelyn, Alyssa, Cameron, Jordan, Hunter and Bethany, as well as five great-grandchildren, Zach, Joselyn, Addisyn, Mya, Elsie, several nieces and nephews, and two lifelong close friends, Cliff Somers and Brian Vilkas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Lee Moore, Sr. and his grandson, Aaron Scott Moore, II.
Friends are invited to join Ray's Family at a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, September 7th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Redmens Lodge, Fruitland, MD.
The family would like to thank the staff of PRMC, Johns Hopkins Hospital of Medicine, and the staff of Coastal Hospice for their compassionate care of Ray.
The family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093, Phone 1-888-558-5385. (Please include name and address where acknowledgments can be sent).
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019