Raymond S. Jones, Jr.
Princess Anne - Raymond Shargol Jones, Jr.,(62) departed this life on May 30, 2020. A life celebration service will be held at 11am Saturday, June 13, 2020. with a viewing Friday, June 12, 2020, from 6-8 pm. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne. to offer condolence visit wwww.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.