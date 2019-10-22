Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Szmajda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Szmajda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Szmajda Obituary
Raymond Szmajda

Salisbury - Raymond V. Szmajda, 69, of Salisbury, left us at 7:46 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at PRMC while surrounded by family. Though Ray lived much of his life in Salisbury, Ray was born in Baltimore and grew up in Easton where he graduated high school.

Ray attended the University of Maryland, College Park, earning his Bachelors and Masters of Fine Arts degrees. He was an artist & poet and had a way with the pen and words. Ray was a collector and a student of the Bible and history.

A lover of cats, neighbors, friends, and family, Ray always had a smile on his face; he was happy and full of joy in life despite the hardships; his positive outlook was contagious; he had a tendency to touch and change lives; he left a memorable impression on everyone who crossed his path. We all know Ray had a kind heart, loved helping people, and was a natural born caretaker. He would give his drawings away to anyone who appreciated them.

The son of Anna Mae Lyons Wilkinson and Milton Szmajda Sr. and the stepson of Gary Wilkinson Sr., Ray has joined them along with his brothers Milton Joseph Szmajda Jr., Gary Edmond Wilkinson Jr, and Bart Szmajda. He is survived by his brother Bruce Szmajda and his sisters Sharon Eburg and Diane Armstrong, and their families.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening at the funeral home 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Raymond's name to the Humane Society - Somerset County that took his cats.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now