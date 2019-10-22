|
Raymond Szmajda
Salisbury - Raymond V. Szmajda, 69, of Salisbury, left us at 7:46 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at PRMC while surrounded by family. Though Ray lived much of his life in Salisbury, Ray was born in Baltimore and grew up in Easton where he graduated high school.
Ray attended the University of Maryland, College Park, earning his Bachelors and Masters of Fine Arts degrees. He was an artist & poet and had a way with the pen and words. Ray was a collector and a student of the Bible and history.
A lover of cats, neighbors, friends, and family, Ray always had a smile on his face; he was happy and full of joy in life despite the hardships; his positive outlook was contagious; he had a tendency to touch and change lives; he left a memorable impression on everyone who crossed his path. We all know Ray had a kind heart, loved helping people, and was a natural born caretaker. He would give his drawings away to anyone who appreciated them.
The son of Anna Mae Lyons Wilkinson and Milton Szmajda Sr. and the stepson of Gary Wilkinson Sr., Ray has joined them along with his brothers Milton Joseph Szmajda Jr., Gary Edmond Wilkinson Jr, and Bart Szmajda. He is survived by his brother Bruce Szmajda and his sisters Sharon Eburg and Diane Armstrong, and their families.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening at the funeral home 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Raymond's name to the Humane Society - Somerset County that took his cats.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019