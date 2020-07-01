Raymond Wood Wilson
SALISBURY - Raymond Wood Wilson, 84, of Salisbury, Maryland, peacefully departed Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 12, 1936, in Salisbury, Maryland, he was the son of the late Lynwood Wilson and Nettie (Trent) Wilson.
Raymond graduated from Salisbury High School in 1956. Afterward, he served in the United States Air Force as an Air Freight Specialist, receiving an honorable discharge in 1958.
He was formerly employed with Deer's Head Hospital as a CNA, retiring after 35 years. Raymond was chosen "Employee of the Year" in 1978 because of his dedication and commitment to his work. He also enjoyed employment for many years at the Daily Times and Midway Cab Co., where he is still remembered for his smile and generosity. Prior to retirement, Raymond worked at Holly Center. In 1990, he and his wife, Joyce, opened Wilson Care Home, serving many individuals in the community with special needs.
He was a member of Wesley Temple U. M. C. in Salisbury, Maryland, where he served on various committees. Later in his life, he attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, also in Salisbury, Maryland, with his wife.
He leaves to cherish loving memories, loving wife: Joyce Wilson of Salisbury, Maryland; sons: Ronald, Stephen; daughters: Terry Briddell and Nina Wilson; stepchildren: Lesia, David, Joseph, and Curtis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister: Mable Johnson; mother of children: Elizabeth Briddell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended relatives and friends.
Raymond's parents: Lynwood Wilson and Nettie (Trent) Wilson; daughter: Stephanie Briddell; brother: Benjamin Jones: sisters: Constance Jones and Jennifer Jones, all preceded him in death.
A private memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM, Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID 19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the private memorial service must wear a mask.
Visit www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com