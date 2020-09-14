Reba Lee Fisher
Reba Lee Fisher, 80, of Delmar, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home in Delmar.
She was born November 23, 1939 in Marion Station, a daughter of the late Bryan J. Hall, Jr. and Margaret L. (Johnson) Hall.
Reba graduated from Snow Hill High School with the class of 1957 and also completed Human Resources courses at Wor-Wic Community College and Salisbury University. She began her career as a bank teller, and then an office manager, which she did for several years before leaving to raise her family. Once her daughters had left for college and career, she jumped back into her work as call center operator, and ultimately was promoted to Human Resources Manager.
Reba was a staunch Christian and lived her life according to her Christian beliefs. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Delmar since 1963, where she served as a dedicated Sunday School teacher for both adult and children programs. Her commitment to the community also kept her active in the Baptist Young Women, a missionary group, Acteens, and Blessings on Wheels, feeding the needy and shut-ins.
Her family and broad circle of friends will miss her wonderful cooking and baking. She made the best soup, prepared a famous and sought-after meatloaf, and routinely spoiled everyone with cookies, candies and breads at holidays, special events and just out of the blue.
Reba will forever be remembered for her indomitable spirit, and for her love and affection for everyone she met. In the face of truly debilitating health challenges, she never complained and always displayed a grace and warmth that will be a constant reminder of what we are capable. She will be forever missed as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James R. Fisher; daughters, Debra Fisher Gordy of Delmar, Lorri F. White (Brendan McAdams) of Baltimore and Valerie F. Wooley (Scott) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Matthew Gordy, Meghan Kurtz (Dominic), Justin White, Kylie White, Aidan Wooley and Garrett Wooley; and a great granddaughter, Daisy. She is also survived by brothers, Brent Hall, Eddie Hall, Charles R.V. Hall and Bryan J. Hall, III; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Gordy and a brother, Jerry Hall. Services will be private, as per her wishes.
Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to First Baptist Church of Delmar, P.O. Box 200, Delmar, DE 19940 or to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
