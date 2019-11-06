|
Rebecca Angeline Marsh
Onancock - Mrs. Rebecca Angeline Parramore Marsh, 93, wife of the late Earl Stevenson Marsh, Jr. and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her daughter's home in Norfolk, VA.
Born June 9, 1926 in Cheriton, VA, she was the daughter of the late George Fisher Parramore, Jr. and Rebecca Reid Sterrett Parramore. Mrs. Marsh retired as an operator from C&P Telephone, and was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Colonial Dames, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Marsh Rienerth and her husband Mark, and a grandson, Zachary Alexander Rienerth, all of Norfolk, VA; a niece, Mary Marioni; and a nephew, Bobby Parramore. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, George, Reid, Billy and Tommy.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at the Mount Holly Cemetery in Onancock, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend J. Barton Weakley officiating. A visitation will be held at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019