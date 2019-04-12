|
Rebecca "Becky" Ann Kelley
Titusville, FL - Rebecca "Becky" Ann Kelley, age 64, of Titusville, FL passed away on Monday, April 1st, 2019.
Becky was born September 26th, 1954 in Lewes, DE to Joseph and Betty (Coffin) McCabe. She was raised and attended school in Salisbury, MD and moved to Titusville, FL in 1976. She bowled in a local league for many years and loved to spend her spare time in her many gardens. She had a passion for the ocean and loved walking the beach looking for shells. She enjoyed spending her afternoons in the local diners having tea. Above all, she deeply loved her family and friends.
She leaves behind many mourning her loss, to include her husband Ralph "Hilton" Kelley of 42 years, daughter Holly Faircloth (Daniel), son Adam Kelley, granddaughter Shelby Simmons (Michael), grandsons Colton, Corbin, Daniel and Joseph Faircloth, all of Titusville, FL, stepson Ralph Kelley, Jr. of Beckley, WV, brother Robert McCabe of Milford, DE, sisters Sue West (Andrew) of Harrington, DE, and Lisa Williams (Arthur) of Salisbury, MD, brother-in-law Ric Kelley (Bonnie) of Florence, OR, sister-in-law Terrie Kuntze (Tex) of Delmar, DE, and brother-in-law Harold "Buddy" Kelley, JR of Mims, FL, aunts Mary Luzier of Millsboro, DE, and Joan Coffin of Newcastle, DE, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Becky was a surrogate mother to many of her children's friends including, Debra Wandless, John Brooks and Darrell Kessinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph McCabe and Betty Wilson, and her step-father, Benjamin Wilson.
Her Celebration of Life is to be held April 27th at the Birdsong Barn, located at 3430 Kilmonarch Lane, Titusville, FL, at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center located at 1400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806 (321) 841-1869.
