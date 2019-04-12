Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
4001 South Hopkins Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 264-6131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Birdsong Barn
3430 Kilmonarch Lane
Titusville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann "Becky" Kelley


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca Ann "Becky" Kelley Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Ann Kelley

Titusville, FL - Rebecca "Becky" Ann Kelley, age 64, of Titusville, FL passed away on Monday, April 1st, 2019.

Becky was born September 26th, 1954 in Lewes, DE to Joseph and Betty (Coffin) McCabe. She was raised and attended school in Salisbury, MD and moved to Titusville, FL in 1976. She bowled in a local league for many years and loved to spend her spare time in her many gardens. She had a passion for the ocean and loved walking the beach looking for shells. She enjoyed spending her afternoons in the local diners having tea. Above all, she deeply loved her family and friends.

She leaves behind many mourning her loss, to include her husband Ralph "Hilton" Kelley of 42 years, daughter Holly Faircloth (Daniel), son Adam Kelley, granddaughter Shelby Simmons (Michael), grandsons Colton, Corbin, Daniel and Joseph Faircloth, all of Titusville, FL, stepson Ralph Kelley, Jr. of Beckley, WV, brother Robert McCabe of Milford, DE, sisters Sue West (Andrew) of Harrington, DE, and Lisa Williams (Arthur) of Salisbury, MD, brother-in-law Ric Kelley (Bonnie) of Florence, OR, sister-in-law Terrie Kuntze (Tex) of Delmar, DE, and brother-in-law Harold "Buddy" Kelley, JR of Mims, FL, aunts Mary Luzier of Millsboro, DE, and Joan Coffin of Newcastle, DE, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Becky was a surrogate mother to many of her children's friends including, Debra Wandless, John Brooks and Darrell Kessinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph McCabe and Betty Wilson, and her step-father, Benjamin Wilson.

Her Celebration of Life is to be held April 27th at the Birdsong Barn, located at 3430 Kilmonarch Lane, Titusville, FL, at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center located at 1400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806 (321) 841-1869.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Titusville, FL (321) 264-6131.

Condolences at afcfare.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now