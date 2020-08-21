Rebecca Carver Stuchlik
Fruitland - Rebecca Carver Stuchlik, 51, of Fruitland, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born November 3, 1968, she was the daughter of Martin Carver and Loreen Mayers Aman.
In addition to her father and mother, Rebecca was survived by her husband of 31 years, David Stuchlik, four loving children, Sarah, Allison, Logan, and Ian, her brother, Martin Carver Jr. of Blades, Delaware, her step-sister Colleen Taylor of Bloxom, Virginia, two brother-in-laws; Todd (Jackie) Stuchlik of Wilmington, Delaware, and Chris Stuchlik of Brownsbug, Indiana, a niece and several nephews, and numerous other relatives.
Rebecca worked at numerous jobs in the Salisbury area including Peninsula Dermatology, but her primary focus was her family, supporting and caring for her children, husband, and her father. She was an avid reader, loved music and nature, and enjoyed her many friends. Her compassion, generosity, wit, and intelligence will always be remembered and missed.
A visitation will be held at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury from 12-1 on Saturday, August 29 and the funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM. Due to limited seating, both services will be live streamed on Facebook for those who would like to participate remotely.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rebecca's memory may be made to Metavivor.org
(818-860-1226) which is dedicated to metastatic breast cancer awareness, research, and support.