1/1
Rebecca Carver Stuchlik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Carver Stuchlik

Fruitland - Rebecca Carver Stuchlik, 51, of Fruitland, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born November 3, 1968, she was the daughter of Martin Carver and Loreen Mayers Aman.

In addition to her father and mother, Rebecca was survived by her husband of 31 years, David Stuchlik, four loving children, Sarah, Allison, Logan, and Ian, her brother, Martin Carver Jr. of Blades, Delaware, her step-sister Colleen Taylor of Bloxom, Virginia, two brother-in-laws; Todd (Jackie) Stuchlik of Wilmington, Delaware, and Chris Stuchlik of Brownsbug, Indiana, a niece and several nephews, and numerous other relatives.

Rebecca worked at numerous jobs in the Salisbury area including Peninsula Dermatology, but her primary focus was her family, supporting and caring for her children, husband, and her father. She was an avid reader, loved music and nature, and enjoyed her many friends. Her compassion, generosity, wit, and intelligence will always be remembered and missed.

A visitation will be held at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury from 12-1 on Saturday, August 29 and the funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM. Due to limited seating, both services will be live streamed on Facebook for those who would like to participate remotely.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rebecca's memory may be made to Metavivor.org (818-860-1226) which is dedicated to metastatic breast cancer awareness, research, and support.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved