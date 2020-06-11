Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Rebecca Hall passed away peacefully at home on June 9th, 2020, surrounded by love. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Hall, her children, grandchildren and many other cherished loved ones. Her memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
