Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Lynn McLaughlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca Lynn McLaughlin Obituary
Rebecca Lynn McLaughlin

Parsonsburg - Rebecca Lynn McLaughlin, 74, of Parsonsburg, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, from her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Horace E. Culver and Edna R. Livingston Culver.

She worked at Laurie's Hair Design for 47 years, until her health declined in 2014. She enjoyed traveling, music, and loved to decorate her home with her artistic flair. Her passion was caring for her family.

Rebecca is survived by her two daughters, Susan V. Vodak & husband, Patrick of Willards, and Christina L. Morris & husband, Eric of Hebron; a grandson, Michael A. Parsons of Parsonsburg; a granddaughter, Hannah E. Vodak of Willards; her twin sister, Bonita "Bonnie" L. Crosley & her husband, Elton Doug of Salisbury; and other extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry B. McLaughlin.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation from 4:00 - 5:00 pm. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Perdue and Rev. Howard Travers. Following the service there will be a dove release weather permitting.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers Nancy, Kim, Shireen and Cheryl.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, Salisbury Baptist Temple and or Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now