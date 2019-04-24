Rebecca Lynn McLaughlin



Parsonsburg - Rebecca Lynn McLaughlin, 74, of Parsonsburg, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, from her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Horace E. Culver and Edna R. Livingston Culver.



She worked at Laurie's Hair Design for 47 years, until her health declined in 2014. She enjoyed traveling, music, and loved to decorate her home with her artistic flair. Her passion was caring for her family.



Rebecca is survived by her two daughters, Susan V. Vodak & husband, Patrick of Willards, and Christina L. Morris & husband, Eric of Hebron; a grandson, Michael A. Parsons of Parsonsburg; a granddaughter, Hannah E. Vodak of Willards; her twin sister, Bonita "Bonnie" L. Crosley & her husband, Elton Doug of Salisbury; and other extended family members.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry B. McLaughlin.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation from 4:00 - 5:00 pm. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Perdue and Rev. Howard Travers. Following the service there will be a dove release weather permitting.



The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers Nancy, Kim, Shireen and Cheryl.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, Salisbury Baptist Temple and or Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department.



