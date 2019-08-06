|
Rebecca Parrott
Felton, DE - Rebecca Parrott, Felton, DE, formerly of Salisbury, MD, passed away in the home of her daughter, on Friday, August 2, 2019, she was 96. Mrs. Parrott was born in Hebron, MD to the late, Sam Jenkins and Lillie Hughes Jenkins.
Mrs. Parrott attended Madison College and received her Masters Degree in education from the University of Maryland. Her last position was principal at the North Salisbury Elementary School.
She was a member of Nelson's Memorial United Methodist Church in Hebron, Maryland.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Jenkins; and sister, Dorothy Jenkins Bozman.
Mrs. Parrott is survived by her daughter, Sandy Holleger and her companion, Louis Twiggs of Felton; grandsons, William Page Pully Jr. and companion, Beth Gersten of Aberdeen, MD, Charles Chris Condon and wife, Tracey of Fenwick, DE; granddaughter, Angela Holleger of Bishopsville, MD; great grandchildren, Ava Bonvino and Gavin Condon; step great grandchildren, Liam Garvey and Olivia Garvey.
Interment and a private graveside service will be help at the Mardela Memorial Cemetery in Mardela Springs, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Delaware Hospice 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuenralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019