Rebecca Tull
Berlin - Rebecca Lou Tull, age 72, of Berlin passed away on Friday November 1, 2019. Born June 25, 1947 in Mahan, West Virginia she was the daughter of Sidney Massey and Evelyn Thurman Massey. She is survived by her husband, Charles Tull, their two sons, Bernie Tull and his wife Pam, Sean Tull and his wife Stacey, sister Sue and her husband Bill Schoble, grandchildren Shalita and her husband John, D'Angelo, Alyssa, Hailee, and great grandson Devin. She was preceded in death by her brothers Junior and Sam Massey.
Becky spent many of her years volunteering for the Camp Springs Boys and Girls club and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary club.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William Street, Berlin MD from 9:30AM-11AM. Interment will be at 1PM at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery, 6827 E New Market Ellwood Rd, Hurlock, MD 21643. Deacon Charles Weschler will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD. Letters of condolence may be made to the family via, www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019