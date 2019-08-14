|
Regina Dickerson
Horntown - Regina W. Dickerson, 84, of Horntown, departed this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in Pocomoke City, Maryland, Regina was the daughter of Harvey and Elsie Waters. She was united in holy matrimony to John "Jack" Dickerson on May 28, 1953. Regina began working in the poultry industry. Also, she ran the "Dickerson Texaco" located in the heart of Horntown. Upon the closing of the store, she became a US government inspector for Perdue Farms in Accomac. After retirement from Perdue Farms, she became the "lunch lady" for the Accomack County School System.
Funeral services were held at New Beginnings U M. Church, Wattsville, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Interment was in the Dea's Chapel cemetery, Horntown, Virginia.
Regina leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Jeffery Dickerson, Kathy Miller, Gary Cropper, and Kimberly Pough; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey Waters Jr., and Franklin Waters; two sisters, Edna Waters and Gladys McNeil; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019