Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Dickerson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Dickerson Obituary
Regina Dickerson

Horntown - Regina W. Dickerson, 84, of Horntown, departed this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in Pocomoke City, Maryland, Regina was the daughter of Harvey and Elsie Waters. She was united in holy matrimony to John "Jack" Dickerson on May 28, 1953. Regina began working in the poultry industry. Also, she ran the "Dickerson Texaco" located in the heart of Horntown. Upon the closing of the store, she became a US government inspector for Perdue Farms in Accomac. After retirement from Perdue Farms, she became the "lunch lady" for the Accomack County School System.

Funeral services were held at New Beginnings U M. Church, Wattsville, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Interment was in the Dea's Chapel cemetery, Horntown, Virginia.

Regina leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Jeffery Dickerson, Kathy Miller, Gary Cropper, and Kimberly Pough; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey Waters Jr., and Franklin Waters; two sisters, Edna Waters and Gladys McNeil; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now