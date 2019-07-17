Services
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Reginald J. "Mac" McIntyre


1936 - 2019
Reginald J. "Mac" McIntyre Obituary
Reginald J. "Mac" McIntyre

Eden - Reginald J. "Mac" McIntyre, 83, of here passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury, MD.

Born in Mt. Vernon, MD on June 22, 1936, he was the son of the late Carl & Olive (Davis) McIntyre. Mac was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a plumber and also worked as a heavy equipment operator & farmer. He loved to hunt, fish and farm.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Horner and Shirley Naples, and brothers Albert, Doug, and Carl McIntyre.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce McIntyre, son Joe McIntyre and his wife Stacey of Princess Anne, step-daughter Ann Banning of Delmar, DE and daughter Brenda Sue McIntyre also of Delmar, DE, grandchildren Gavin McIntyre, Kelsey McIntyre, Kenneth Banning, Johnny Booth and Rilynn Banning, great grandson Jacob Banning and nephews Bruce and Billy Horner.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne, MD with a viewing and visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Andrews Episcopal Cemetery in Princess Anne. Father Rob Laws will officiate.

To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019
