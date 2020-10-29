Renee Hagerman
SALISBURY - Renee Hagerman, 57, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Melissa Allen Easton of Salisbury.
She has been employed with Verizon for the past 25 years in on line sales. Helen enjoyed spending time with close friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Toni Nicole Travers (Danny) of Princess Anne and Jessica Lynn Triglia of Salisbury; a son, William Marshall Byrd of Hebron; six grandchildren; a brother, Walter Joseph Clark (Jennifer) of Baltimore; and her best friends, Tammy Littleton (Jay) and Terri Ward (Don), all of Salisbury.
The family will conduct private memorial services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.