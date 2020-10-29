1/1
Renee Hagerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee Hagerman

SALISBURY - Renee Hagerman, 57, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Melissa Allen Easton of Salisbury.

She has been employed with Verizon for the past 25 years in on line sales. Helen enjoyed spending time with close friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Toni Nicole Travers (Danny) of Princess Anne and Jessica Lynn Triglia of Salisbury; a son, William Marshall Byrd of Hebron; six grandchildren; a brother, Walter Joseph Clark (Jennifer) of Baltimore; and her best friends, Tammy Littleton (Jay) and Terri Ward (Don), all of Salisbury.

The family will conduct private memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved