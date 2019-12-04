|
Rex Allen Black
Crisfield - Rex Allen Black, 54, of Crisfield, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born in Fairview Park, Ohio on October 8, 1965, he was a son of Elmer James Black of Crisfield and the late Sue Jean Martin Black. His wife, Kathy Black, preceded him in death.
A graduate of Crisfield High School, he was a former saw mill foreman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry.
In addition to his father, Elmer James Black, he is survived by two brothers, James "Toby" Black/Virginia and Ronald Black, all of Crisfield; two nieces, Tyra Price/Walter of Salisbury and Sarah King/Michael and her step-daughter Caitlin Lowe of Dover; two step-sons, Danny Sizer of Nanticoke and David Miller of Salisbury; and three step-grandchildren, Jabre Deepree, Danielle Sizer, and Saylor Sizer.
Along with his mother and his wife he was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Black; and his step-daughter, Kassy Sizer.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 7, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019