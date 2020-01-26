|
|
Rex W. Gravenor
Salisbury - Rex W. Gravenor of Salisbury, age 98, passed away January 25, 2020.
Rex was a graduate of Hebron High School. He served in the Army's 283rd Engineer Combat Battalion in Europe during World War II and was called to active duty again during the Korean War. He spent most of his career working for Wayne Pump Company (later Dresser Industries) in Salisbury. During his retirement, he volunteered for many years as a member of the Pony Patrol at Assateague Island National Seashore. He was a long-time member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury.
Rex was preceded in death by his parent, William and Norma Gravenor, and his sister, Charlotte Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Margaret; son Tom and special daughter-in-law Kelley; granddaughters Betsy Gravenor-Stacey (Sean); and grandson Matthew Gravenor (Ashley). He is also survived by his faithful and much-loved dog companion, Fritz.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Parsons Cemetery, N. Division St., Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802 or the Joseph House, 812 Boundary St, Salisbury, MD 21801. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home P.A., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020