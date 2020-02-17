|
|
Richard Anthony Stein, Sr.
Princess Anne - Richard Anthony Stein, Sr., 86, of here passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home.
Born in Baltimore, MD on December 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Michael and Ethel Stein. He worked as a painter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Stein in 2013.
He is survived by his children, Richard A. Stein, Jr. (Susan) of Stewartstown, PA and Darlene Matthews (Frank) of Felton, PA, several brothers and sisters, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Antioch United Methodist Church, 11656 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, MD where Pastor Steve Hands will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020