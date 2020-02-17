Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Anthony Stein Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Anthony Stein Sr. Obituary
Richard Anthony Stein, Sr.

Princess Anne - Richard Anthony Stein, Sr., 86, of here passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home.

Born in Baltimore, MD on December 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Michael and Ethel Stein. He worked as a painter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Stein in 2013.

He is survived by his children, Richard A. Stein, Jr. (Susan) of Stewartstown, PA and Darlene Matthews (Frank) of Felton, PA, several brothers and sisters, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Antioch United Methodist Church, 11656 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, MD where Pastor Steve Hands will officiate.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -