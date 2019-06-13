|
|
Richard Arlen Stoakley Jr.
Delaware - Richard Arlen Stoakley Jr., 61, of Delaware, died on June 7, 2019 at 6:21 pm at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania. His death was due to kidney failure. He was born December 27, 1957 in Salisbury, Md. Richard was a master mechanic unmatched in his trade. He loved a variety of things including cars, tools, and scary movies. He also enjoyed Star Trek, Elvis, roller coasters, card games, Christmas lights, badminton, and playing pool. He was a brilliant man who was very private and at times complicated. Yet always liked to be sarcastic and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He loved mountain dew and hated politics and taxes. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Marie. He is survived by his wife, Kim Stoakley of Delaware. As well as his beloved children from a previous marriage; Susan Wilks and her husband Nathan Wilks of Maryland, Rose Stoakley of New Mexico, and Ricky Stoakley III and his wife Shady Stoakley of Tennessee. Five amazing grandchildren; Brittany Wilks, Chelsea Wilks, Ivy Stoakley, Lily Stoakley, and Summer Stoakley. He also was survived by 5 siblings; Susan Dickerson, Linda Moore, Anna Cooke, Lynn Burse, and Edith Mergler. We will have an intimate memorial for our dad on Friday, June 14th at 5pm for the family. We deeply mourn the loss of our father- every child's hero and so we would like to share a quote from one of our dads' heroes; Bruce Lee, "Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one". We love you always and forever, Dad! You left this life too quickly without us getting to say goodbye, go in peace and with God.
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019