Richard Arthur Haberstroh
Salisbury - Richard Arthur Haberstroh died on April 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones after bravely battling a long illness with metastatic prostate cancer. Richard was born in Bristol, Connecticut on September 1, 1934 to the late Herbert J. Haberstroh, Sr. and Yvonne Levasseur Haberstroh. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Charlotte Hopkins Hardesty Haberstroh of Salisbury, MD, and three daughters, Barbara H. Haberstroh of Salisbury, MD, Charlotte H. Hartsock (Langdon) of Charleston, SC, and Dr. H. Frances Haberstroh of Delmar, MD. In addition to his wife and children, Richard is survived by five grandsons: Langdon A. Hartsock Jr., Richard T. Hartsock, Charles W. Hartsock, Alexander D. Haberstroh, and John T. Haberstroh, three nieces, Susan H. Lang, Patricia E. Fleck, Mary G. Haberstroh and four nephews, William H. Lang, Paul H. Haberstroh, Ronald Fleck, and Kevin Fleck.
Richard grew up serving the Lord as an alter boy at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bristol, CT. He was a fantastic athlete and gained a full college baseball scholarship which brought him to the University of Maryland, College Park where he graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science dual degree in Chemistry and Mathematics. While attending the University of Maryland he took great pride in performing with the Gymkana Gymnastics Troupe. Richard was also a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and the Roman Catholic Ministry Newman Club. He met the love of his life, Charlotte Hopkins Hardesty of Salisbury, MD when he first tutored her in mathematics while they both attended the University of Maryland. Richard proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959, remained in the Ready Reserve from 1959-1963, and afterwards was honorably discharged.
Following his graduation from the University of Maryland, he worked for Dresser Industries, Inc. in Salisbury, MD from 1959-1998. Over the course of his 39 year career, he was an information Systems Manager, Manager of Manufacturing, Manager of Materials and Distribution, and Director of Customer Service. Richard did not like to remain idle. Following his retirement from Dresser Industries, he pursued post graduate studies at Salisbury University where he completed a Master of Education degree in 2005. He also served as an Adjunct Faculty member of Salisbury University in the Department of Finance where he taught Personal Finance classes from 2001-2009.
In addition to his accomplished work life, Richard was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed playing tennis with his wife, friends, and children. He will be remembered fondly by everyone who knew him as having a positive, selfless attitude. Richard lived by the mantra, "PACE" Positive Attitude Changes Everything. He truly emulated his favorite phrase and served as a role model to his family, friends, and co-workers by walking the talk he spoke in his life. He was also frequently heard saying, " anyone can do it halfway", while "Do what you say you are going to do," and "Do it right the first time" were on the back of his business cards when he served as the Director of Customer Service at Dresser Industries. These sayings were more than words to Richard. These words were his actions and behavior throughout his life. He spent every moment conscientiously working and he did it all with a smile. Richard will be forever remembered as an extremely hardworking, kind, and loving family man who served the Lord in all he did. He will permanently remain in the hearts and minds of his family, friends, and co-workers. His spirit will walk among us in this earthly life as his soul dwells with God in the afterlife forever serving Him as a worker of the Lord.
A private service of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. The Rev. David Michaud will officiate. Friends and family may view the service on-line by navigating to http://stpeterschurch.net/worship-on-line/ to download the service bulletin and to link to St. Peter's Facebook live-streaming page. On the left-hand side of the FB page choose "Videos." Interment will follow in Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church (specifically for Scholarship Funding for needy students), 115 St. Peter's St., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020