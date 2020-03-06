|
|
Richard Baker
Lakeland, FL - Richard Baker, age 71, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on February 26, 2020.
A native of Salisbury, Maryland, he was the son of late Richard and Grace Baker.
Survivors include his wife Sherrie Baker of 49 years, children, Amanda Freeman (James), Melissa Hollingsworth (Dustin), sister Delores (Dee) Davidson, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Baker. Richard served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He worked for Midstate Uniform, McGee Tire and retired from Safeway Supermarket. Richard enjoyed fishing, surfing, and softball.
Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10am - 11am with Memorial service from 11am-12pm with a reception to follow at Victory Church Chapel. 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33710.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier.care.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020