Services
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Victory Church Chapel
1401 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Victory Church Chapel
1401 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Baker Obituary
Richard Baker

Lakeland, FL - Richard Baker, age 71, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on February 26, 2020.

A native of Salisbury, Maryland, he was the son of late Richard and Grace Baker.

Survivors include his wife Sherrie Baker of 49 years, children, Amanda Freeman (James), Melissa Hollingsworth (Dustin), sister Delores (Dee) Davidson, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Baker. Richard served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He worked for Midstate Uniform, McGee Tire and retired from Safeway Supermarket. Richard enjoyed fishing, surfing, and softball.

Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10am - 11am with Memorial service from 11am-12pm with a reception to follow at Victory Church Chapel. 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33710.

Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier.care.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -