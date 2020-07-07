1/1
Richard Britton White
Richard Britton White

SALISBURY - Richard Britton White 78, of Salisbury, Maryland passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the Stansell house in Berlin, Maryland. Born in Norfolk, VA he was the son of the late Joseph Howard White and Alta White Eastwood.

He was a 1964 graduate of Florida State University and an Air Force Veteran. He spent most of his career in sales for ADT Security. Upon retirement he worked at the Center for Conflict Resolution at SU.

He is survived by his wife of 51 yrs Phyllis Trice White. A daughter Holly Jo White of Atlanta, GA, son Richard Shawn White of Marietta, GA, Sister Linda Kinsey (Jason,Todd and Lisa) of Gainesville, GA, Sister-in-laws Elaine Dirickson (Todd) and Nancy Evans (Mark) both from Salisbury, Maryland. Also the child of his late sister-in-law Mailou Willey (Jaime Lyn).

Mr. White was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Salisbury. He enjoyed the pickle ball club at the YMCA and was a member of the Delmarva Hand Dance Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals On Wheels, Mac Inc. at 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, Maryland 21804.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
