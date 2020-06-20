Richard E. Schneider
Salisbury - Richard E. Schneider, 79, died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland on June 16th. He suffered for many years with chronic pain from multiple back surgeries and is now at peace.
Richard was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Eugene and Ann (Daugirda) Schneider. He graduated from Uniondale High School, the University of Connecticut and Midwestern State University. While at the University of Connecticut, Richard met his future wife Judith Ann Williams. They were married in 1964 and began their lives as a military couple—serving at bases in Mississippi, Taiwan, and Texas. After his military retirement, Mr. Schneider worked as a teacher in the Burkburnett School System and served as the director of the Wichita Falls Housing Authority. Richard and Judy called Wichita Falls home for thirty-eight years before moving to Salisbury, Maryland to be closer to family and the ocean. He was preceded in death by both his parents; his sisters: Janice Masillo of Long Island, NY; and Mary Jane Schneider of Darmstadt, Germany.
Richard was a swimmer all of his life. He was known to swim laps in the tiniest of hotel pools and the widest of lakes—just to get in a "good swim." He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, a Jones Beach lifeguard, and an active member of several military organizations.
Survivors include: his wife of almost 56 years, Judy, their two daughters Erika Foxen [Tony] of Reston, Virginia; Moira Valentine [Mark] of Crofton, Maryland; and his three wonderful grandchildren—Willa Foxen and Kenna and Preston Valentine. Richard often commented on how lucky he was to have such a devoted family to support him.
Richard was a true guardian of the environment, generously donating to various animal and environmental groups. He recycled when it wasn't cool. He was an animal lover and a tree hugger. He planted more trees in his lifetime than anyone could imagine. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing with friends, politics, and a good argument.
Richard asked that no official services be conducted in his honor, and instead wanted to be cremated and returned to Earth via the ocean. His family will celebrate his life and see that his wishes are thoughtfully fulfilled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to your favorite environmental group, wildlife protection organization, or animal shelter.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.