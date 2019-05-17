Services
Richard Edward Cormier


Salisbury - Richard Edward Cormier, 80 of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Salisbury Genesis Elder Care.

He was born in New York City on December 1, 1938 to Adelard and Aurore Pelletier Cormier, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Doreen Marchand, Carolyn Fadden and two infant brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Wieber Cormier, his daughter, Susan Creel, son-in-law Rob Creel, and grandsons, Xavier and Paden Creel, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews in the US and Canada.

After serving 10 years in the US Air Force, Richard enjoyed a career as an electronic engineer with Westinghouse. He was a member of American Legion Post 64 in Salisbury. His retirement years were spent first in Myrtle Beach, SC, and later in Edgewater, FL. He enjoyed golfing with his golf group from Hacienda de Rio and at Hidden Lakes in New Smyrna Beach.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, 2604 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804 or to the .

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on May 17, 2019
