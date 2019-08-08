|
Richard Elias Jones
Pocomoke City - Richard Elias Jones, 91, a lifelong resident of Pocomoke City, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 on the farm where he was born and raised. He was the son of the late Horace and Vannie Taylor Jones.
Richard was a successful and respected farmer; his life was farming and his family. He was a former Board Member of the Worcester County Soil Conservation Commission and a devoted member of Remson United Methodist Church.
Richard is survived by his loyal and loving wife of 35 years, Carolyn Conaway Jones; son, Richard Alan Jones of Laurel, MD and his sons Mitchel Matthews and Aaron Jones; daughter, Charlotte Jones Balon and her husband Kevin, of Columbia, MD and their sons, John and Mark Balon; step-daughter, Michele "Lynn" Jester of Pocomoke City and her children, Gregory and Vanessa Jester; and step-daughter Valerie Miller of Pocomoke City and her son Robert Miller; and four great grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife first of 25 years, Rose Marie Jones and his brother, Horace Taylor Jones.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Remson United Methodist Church, 4249 Sheephouse Road, Pocomoke City, MD. Rev. Sumner Jones and Rev. Harriet Ennis will officiate. Friends and family may gather beginning at 12:00, prior to the service, for a viewing in the church. Following the service, a reception will follow in the Remson Fellowship Hall. A private burial by the family will follow the reception.
Flowers are acceptable or if desired, memorial contributions may be made to Remson United Methodist. c/o Brooks Aydelotte, 2311 Payne Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019