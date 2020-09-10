1/1
Richard F. Williams Sr.
Richard F. Williams, Sr.

HEBRON - Richard F. Williams, Sr., 73, of Hebron, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, surrounded by his family.

He was born November 12, 1946 in Philadelphia, a son of the late Samuel and Lillian (Mills) Williams. Richard graduated from Mardela High School with the class of 1964. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years with a tour of duty in Vietnam, followed by a career in law enforcement and security.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jo Ann Williams; sons, Richard Williams, Jr. (Penny) and Michael Williams (Ginger); granddaughter, Sarah Williams; great granddaughter, Kirra Burton; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Calloway, Peggy Hills (Jimmy), Linda Whitelock and Nancy Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Samuel Williams, Jr. and Robert Williams; and brothers-in-law, William Calloway and Norman Whitelock.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mardela Memorial Cemetery. David Mister will officiate.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
