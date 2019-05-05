|
|
Richard G. "Deke" Rounds
Sandusky, OH - Richard G. "Deke" Rounds, age 78, died of heart disease on April 24, 2019 at Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky where he had resided for several years.
Born and reared in central Michigan, he was a son of the late Martha Cox Rounds Shepherd and Reginald Rounds and the stepson of the late Russell Shepherd. He was a 1959 graduate of Midland High School in Midland, Michigan and served four years as a radioman in the Naval-Air division of the US Navy, stationed at the Patuxent River base in southern Maryland. From 1964 to 1987 he resided in Salisbury and the lower eastern shore of MD where he was employed as a salesman for Ralph and Gaskill and sales representative for Proctor and Gamble, National Laboratories, and Rollins Outdoor Advertising. He had also sung and played the guitar at various Salisbury and Ocean City restaurants as a strolling troubadour as well as entertaining in several Labor Day telethons at the beach. In addition to his outstanding singing voice, he possessed an artistic talent and a very quick and creative wit. In 1969 he won the state championship in the Jaycees' public speaking competition. Golfing was his passion, and he was proud to have been recognized as Most Improved Golfer at the Elks Golf Club in 1978. After leaving the lower shore area he resided in Baltimore and Ohio. He enjoyed life and kept his gregarious nature and sense of humor to the end.
He is survived by a daughter Erin Rounds of Wilmington DE, a son Todd Rounds and wife Norma of Salisbury, a brother Thomas R. Shepherd of Sanford, MI, several nieces and nephews in MI, and ex-wife Dayle Rayne Rounds of Salisbury. He was preceded in death by sisters Pauline Shepherd and Dienna Shepherd.
Interment will be at Buckingham Cemetery in Berlin, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019