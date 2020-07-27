Richard "Dicky" Hall Hurley
Pocomoke City - Richard "Dicky" Hall Hurley died on July 25th, 2020. He passed at home, as was his wish, surrounded by his family. He was born to Clinton Lee and Hattie Carter Hurley on November 30th, 1934. He was the 4th of 8 children. He grew up in Cokesbury, MD and attended Somerset County schools. He was employed by local farmers in his early years, often driving tractors and trucks. Always a proud American, he joined the Army, which took him to Germany. He continued driving trucks in the Army. After completing his service in the Army, he returned to the area. He soon met his wife of 60 years, Ann Matthai, or as he called her Annabelle. They made their home in Pocomoke and had 3 sons. He left the household affairs to Ann, trusting her with everything. Often a man a few words, he taught his children through his actions. However, when they did something he did not agree with, he would let them know. Nonetheless, he would always support them, and they knew it.
He drove long-haul trucks for most of his life. Dickie owned his own truck for many years before going to work for Holly Farms/Tyson in the early 1970s. While at Holly Farms/Tyson he won numerous safety and performance awards, including multiple Driver of the Year awards. When he was not on the road working, Dickie enjoyed tinkering on his cars, until they became too "new-fangled" for him and his patience. In his downtime, he enjoyed following Nascar, especially Ford teams. He also enjoyed traveling; taking his family to the many places he had traveled across the country. He never felt he had done his duty as a dad or Pop if each year there was not a trip with them to an amusement park. He would often take Ann to historical venues as he knew she enjoyed that. In later years, he especially liked taking cruises with his family. His home was always open to family friends having many different ones stay there when they needed a place to call home. He also enjoyed his canine companions. Over the years, he shared his ice cream with Teddy, Twinkle, Mitsy, Oscar, and Princess.
He leaves behind to mourn his wife, Ann and three sons, Richard, Eddie (Danielle), and Jeff (Lori). Perhaps his greatest joys were his grandkids and great grandkids. He leaves his grandchildren Richard Jr., Amanda (Greg), Zachary, Tatum (Chris), Carter, Jason, Emely, Devin, Jocelyne, Lindsay (Rob), and Brittany behind. Great-grandchildren Abigail, Kinsley, Wyatt, Drew, Conner, and Cooper will miss their Pop Pop. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 of his 7 siblings, Dorothy (CW), Lee (Shirley), Kenneth, Patsy, and George. He is survived by one sister, Connie (Howard), and one brother, Danny (Judy). He is also survived by sisters-in-law Rosalie, Norma Lee, and Janice (Terry), brother-in-law Bob, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family would like to thank their friends, First Baptist Church of Pocomoke, Coastal Hospice (Tess Bailey, Deanna Harris), and Visiting Angels (Erica Estrada) for their care, comfort, and prayers. A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Pocomoke's social hall on Wednesday, July 29th from 6-8. A memorial service will be held later. The family will announce the date once the current COVID 19 crisis is under control.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society or any charity of your choice
in his name if you wish to do so.
