Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
Richard L. "Ricky" Schrock Obituary
Richard "Ricky" L. Schrock

Princess Anne - Richard "Ricky" Loy Schrock, 62, of here passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD

Born in Salisbury, Ricky was the son of Cecil and Martha (Mahan) Schrock of Westover. He worked as a waterman, and was a marine mechanic. Ricky loved NASCAR, motorcycles, horses, and just being outdoors. He attended Marion Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé Janie R. Jones, four sons, Jonathan R. Schrock of TX, Joshua R. Schrock of KS, Jacob R. Schrock of FL and Justin R. Schrock of DE, brothers Randy and his wife Betsy of Mt. Vernon, Raymond, of Westover, and Ronnie Schrock and his wife Lisa also of Westover, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Quinton Cemetery near Pocomoke. Rev. Joe Barnes will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marion Baptist Church, 5829 Crisfield Hwy, Marion Station, MD 21838 in Ricky's memory.

To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 31, 2019
