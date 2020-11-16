Dr. Richard L. Stivelman



Salisbury - Dr. Richard L. Stivelman, 90, died peacefully at his home in Salisbury MD on 11/8, surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Stivelman grew up on Long Island NY, where he practiced as a general surgeon for over 30 years. He was a compassionate and talented surgeon, much beloved by his patients and all those who worked with him.



As well as spending time with family, Richard was a multi talented person, who had the soul of a poet, and the eye of an artist. He wrote, drew and created many wonderful things that his family will enjoy and remember him by. He was committed to social justice and fairness, and lived by those beliefs.



He is survived by his devoted wife Rosemary, his children Michael, Andrew and Linda , step children Denis Scannel and Jacqueline Bynum, daughter-in-law Sara Seidel Stivelman, and son in law Daniel Gans. Richard doted on and enjoyed much quality time with his grandchildren, David, Hannah and Tori Stivelman, Dylan Gans, Liam and Mia Scannel, and Charlotte Bynum, who will all greatly miss their grandfather.



A private family remembrance will be held in the future.



Contributions may be made in his memory to- Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury MD 21804, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY.









