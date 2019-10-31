|
Richard Lee Miles
Princess Anne - Richard Lee Miles, 71, of here passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home.
Born in Salisbury, MD on April 16, 1948, he was the son of the late Ashton& Josephine (Klaverweiden) Miles.
Richard was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as an auto mechanic. He was well known for working on cars and farm tractors. Richard was the nicest guy you would ever meet and would go out of his way to help you.
He is survived by his children, Angela Auble and son in law Duane, Danny Miles, and Anita Waller, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, former wife Christine Miles and his companion Patsy Waller and five stepchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Townsend and stepbrother Thomas Miles.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne, MD with a viewing and visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Downing Cemetery in Oak Hall, VA. Rev. Howard Travers will officiate.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019