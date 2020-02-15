|
Richard Lee Townshend
Salisbury - Richard Lee Townshend, 93, of Salisbury, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Lee Lopez Townshend and Eva Theresa Streb Townshend.
At the age of 17, with special permission from his parents, Richard enlisted in the Coast Guard and, after basic training, was sent to the Philippines. He was assigned to a supply ship as a gunner's mate and his ship engaged in two invasions of the islands. He was awarded a series of medals, including a WWII Victory Medal and a Philippine Liberation Medal with one Bronze Star.
After he was released from service, he worked in his father's patent law firm. He married his first wife, Carolyn Wildman (deceased), with whom he had three children: Linda Lee Townshend (deceased), Richard Lee Townshend of Alexandria, VA, and Thomas Michael Townshend, of Delmar, MD. He and his wife eventually divorced.
In 1965, he married Mary Lelia (Lee) McAdams, and in 1969 they moved to Florida, where they both worked At Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL. Lee accepted a position in the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University in 198and Richard retired from FAU. He spent time restoring their first house in Salisbury, and then went to the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, where he was a docent for over sixteen years, typically working over 500 hours each year. In 2000, as the representative of all the docents and volunteers at the Ward Museum, he was awarded the "Maryland, You are Beautiful" designation from Wicomico County, which was presented to him in Annapolis of September 21.
Lee retired in December of 2005 and she and Richard were able to take several cruises and to spend time in Italy, which was Lee's retirement present. When they returned from Italy, Lee went to work in her doctor's office as a volunteer, and Richard eventually joined her. Until a year before his death, Richard and Lee enjoyed trips abroad and in the U.S. They also liked to work on their present house and yard, and to sit and read, or chat with their neighbors. They both volunteered for projects at the Ward Museum.
Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, and two of his three sisters: Mary Adele Moss of Clearwater, Fl, and Bernadette Meserole of Stevensville, MD. His remaining sister, Annie Laurie Terry, 95, is in a memory unit at Vantage House in Columbia, MD. He is also survived by his former brother-in-law, William H. Meserole, and his second wife, Teresa Nagy, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, including Karen Marinucci of West Chester, PA, who came down to be with him in part of his last week, and to help Lee. Finally, he leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Lee, and Tess, his beloved little grey cat.
No services are planned. He will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in the Chesapeake Bay at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and/or donations, he specifically asked that everyone drink a toast to a life well lived.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020