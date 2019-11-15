|
Richard Mohr Sr.
After a brief battle with cancer, Richard Mohr Sr. passed away on November 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on February 26, 1943 in the German country of Romania and moved to the United States at the age of 7. He is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Anna Mohr and a sister, Anna Steinacker.
He is survived by his loving companion, Paula Hnida; 4 sons, Richard Mohr Jr. and wife Tammy, Daniel Mohr, Brandt Mohr and companion Kim Hungerman and Josef Mohr; 5 grandchildren, Matthew Mohr, Jenette Mohr, Shelby Mohr, Alex Mohr, and Madison Cahoon; and 2 great-grandchildren, Jaida and Jamari. He is also survived by a sister, Rose Manning and husband Joe and 2 brothers, Pete Mohr and wife Beth and Joe Mohr and wife Elizabeth and several nieces and nephews.
He had many hobbies but his love for his family is what he will be remembered by most. He loved spending time with his family especially when playing "the game" or when he was telling stories of family history. He enjoyed being outside, whether it was working in his garden or fishing and crabbing and was an avid reader and collected many books. He also loved to bowl and was a professional bowler for many years.
A memorial service will be held at the Knights of Columbus at 1501 Emerson Ave., Salisbury, Maryland on Saturday, November 23rd at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Delaware Hospice @ 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019