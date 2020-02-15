|
Richard S. Smith
Little Rock - Richard S. Smith died suddenly Friday, February 7th at home in Little Rock. He was born in 1943 to the late Richard Smith, Sr. and Margaret Goffigon Smith of Salisbury, MD where he attended Wicomico High School. Dick, as his friends knew him, went to Arkansas Tech in Russellville where he met his first wife Mary. Upon graduation he entered the US Army and served in Vietnam commanding an Armored Cavalry troop with 3rd Squadron, 5th Calvary Regiment, 9th Infantry Division. Dick saw much combat including action during the Ted offensive near Hue. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
After leaving the Army Dick and his first wife separated and he attended the University of Arkansas Law School. He had a private practice for several years then began a long career with the Arkansas Insurance Dept as an Attorney Specialist from which he retired after 30 years. In 2006, Dick married Tamme Stockam. Despite their later mutual separation they remained friends.
Dick was a loving brother and uncle, maintaining close relations with his brothers Kelly and David, their wives Josie and Patty as well as nieces Maggie and Emily. He doted on the nieces the rest of his life, always sending birthday cards and presents and calling regularly to stay in touch. In grade school, Maggie loved sending letters and her Uncle Richard (as Maggie and Emily affectionately called him) was a dedicated penpal with her for years.
Dick was a cat lover. He cared deeply for his companion Bella, a diabetic cat who sadly passed a few days after him. He also fed 3 feral cats in his carport. Trying to hide his obvious affection he said "I don't really like them however I've made some straw lined shelters they use in winter, that's where I draw the line though."
Dick's social life centered on his church, St. Michaels Episcopal. He attended regularly and would often go to brunch with other members after services. He took more meals to ill parishioners than any other man in the congregation, though not a cook he would purchase and deliver dishes. His favorite Holiday was Halloween, he was known to dress as Dracula and lie in a casket at the church Halloween party.
Dick was a movie lover and was involved in the Documentary Film Festival in Hot Springs for several years. He loved discussing politics, history and particularly military history. In his younger years Dick enjoyed hunting and then took up birdwatching which he'd discuss with his brother Kelly.
Please join family and friends for a service at St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Little Rock on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 AM. A reception will follow. Interment will be at the church.
