Richard "Dickie" Sherman Powell, Jr.
Salisbury - Richard "Dickie" Sherman Powell Jr, 75 of Salisbury passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday February 10th 2020.
Dickie is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Doris Powell; 4 children, Shawn Powell (Christine), Shelley Wilson (Wesley Foxwell), Nick Hirsch (Crystal), Andy Hirsch (Julie); 5 grandchildren; Zachary Powell, Ethan Wilson, Aspen Hirsch, Eden Hirsch, and Olivia Hirsch, and brother, Rodwell "Roddy" Powell (Beverly).
He was the son of the late Richard Sherman Powell and Martha Webster Powell. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings; Wallace Powell and Sue Powell.
Dickie grew up in Mt. Vernon and graduated from Washington High School where he was the State Pole Vaulting Champion. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he served as an Aviation Aircraft Mechanic from the years of 1962-1965. He also served in the Naval Reserves from 1965-1967. He was very proud of his service to his country. Dickie worked at Delmarva Power as a lineman as well as a trouble service man and retired after 35 years of service. He was a past member of the Hebron Fire Department for 10 years.
Dickie was an airplane, car and motorcycle enthusiast. He had a love for hunting, skydiving, traveling, and fishing-building his first boat at age 12. Most of all Dickie enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends. He had a wide array of talents, he was known to many as "MacGyver" as he was a master builder and could build, design or manufacture just about anything. He was well loved by his friends and family; he was selfless and found great joy in helping others, no matter what it may be.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne, Md. where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Howard Travers will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Mount Vernon Fire Dept. 27440 Mt. Vernon Rd. Princess Anne, Md. 21853 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020