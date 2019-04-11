|
|
Richard T. Newman
Ocean Pines - Richard Thurman Newman age 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late Thurman and Pauline M. Newman. He is survived by his wife Deborah Hall Newman, and children, Brad Newman of Baltimore, Todd Newman and his wife Pat, of Baltimore, Beth Wilkerson and her husband Wayne of Pittsville, and step-son Nicholas Bobenko and his wife Jennifer of West Ocean City. There are six grandchildren, Bradley Newman, Wayne Wilkerson, Jr., Austin Newman, Morgan Wilkerson, McKenzie Newman, Madelyn Bobenko, and three great-grandchildren, Kenleigh and Maverick Fowler, and Emily Wilkerson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, and mother of his children, Barbara Ann Newman in 1992, and brother Donald Newman. Also surviving is his brother Robert E. Newman.
After graduating from Baltimore Polytechnic, he began a career in engineering, and founded RTN Services. He also had served 8 years in the United States Naval Reserve. He married Deborah in 1994, and they both sold real estate in the Ocean City market with Coldwell Bankers until retiring to Ocean Pines in 2015.
A graveside service will be private for the family. A celebration of life for friends and family will be announced at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to: www.alzfdn.org, or Parkinson's Foundation200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 11, 2019