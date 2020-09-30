1/1
Richard W. Bowen Sr.
Richard W. Bowen, Sr.

Salisbury - Richard W. Bowen Sr., 89, of Salisbury, passed away on September 29, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, MD.

Mr. Bowen worked at E.S. Adkins & Co. for 31 years as a draftsman and was the head of the Drafting Department. The last 21 years he was a custom millwork estimator. In 1979 he co-founded BowMar Millwork Corp. where he was president until his retirement in 1992.

He served 10 years in the Maryland Army National Guard in both Co.I. and HQ. and HQ.Co., 3rd Battalion, 115th Inf. Regt., 29th Div. obtaining the rank of M/Sgt. He was on the BN Staff as the BN S2 Sgt. He was a member of the 29th Div. Assoc., Post No 88 in Cambridge, MD, where he was trustee.

He co-founded along with the late Robert "Buddy" Short a group that today is known as the 115th Senior Guard Group that meets once a month for lunch. He was also a member of AARP and gladly served as a volunteer for mailings of the Wellness Community of Delmarva.

Mr. Bowen is survived by his loving spouse Lena Bowen; two Sons, Mark Bowen and his wife, Holly of Salisbury, MD, Richard W. Bowen Jr. and his wife, Leslie of Reston, VA; three granddaughters, Kristina Morton and her husband, Andrew, Lauren Hindman and her husband, Ben and Natalie Crouse; three great-granddaughters, Marley Hindman, Rowen Hindman, Sunny Crouse and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Alfred Bowen.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Smullen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Bowen's memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
3
Interment
Smullen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
