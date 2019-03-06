|
|
Richard W. Young
Accomac - Funeral services for Mr. Richard W. "Dick" Young, 76, will be conducted from the graveside at the Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend William Greer officiating. The family will receive friends at their home in Accomac any time prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Drummondtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 267, Accomac, VA 23301, or to Guilford United Methodist Church, 25460 Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, VA 23308.
A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019