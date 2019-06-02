Richard Walter Michaels



Hebron - Richard Walter Michaels, Commander, United States Coast Guard, 84, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Ida G. and John J. Michaels. He graduated from North Wales High School in Pennsylvania. He chose a career in the United States Coast Guard, graduating from the Coast Guard Academy in 1957, with a degree in Engineering. He continued his education at Connecticut College, earning a Master of Science degree in Physics. He then taught Physics at the Coast Guard Academy for four years.



He sailed to many locations around the world and was stationed in Hawaii, Louisiana, Connecticut, Alaska, Massachusetts, and New York. He had the distinction of serving as commanding officer for U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Sorrell in Alaska and Vigorous in Connecticut, as well as commanding the U.S. Coast Guard Group in Buffalo, New York.



Upon retirement of 21 years in the service, he taught eight grade Physical Science for seventeen years. He was an avid gardener, hobbyist, and craftsman, making beautiful wooden furnishings, sailboats, model boats and airplanes, and custom dollhouses. After moving to Salisbury, he became a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley J. Michaels; son, James R. Michaels (Marlene); daughter, Mary Ann Fardelmann (Randy); brother, Donald B. Michaels (Nancy); two grandchildren, Evelyn M. Fardelmann and Dirk M. Fardelmann; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert J. Michaels and John R. Michaels.



Memorial Service in Salisbury is pending. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Columbarium, New London, Connecticut.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Coastal Hospice. P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.