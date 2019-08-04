|
|
Richard William Keene
Ft. Myers, FL - Richard William Keene passed away on May 28th, 2019 at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard "Richie" Keene, Jr.
Dick was a graduate of Southern High School in Baltimore, MD. Dick began his career as a butcher and continued in his career becoming an Executive with the A&P Grocery chain for 25 years before his retirement.
Dick was in the Army and served in the Korean War.
Dick had been a member of the Pine Ridge Palms Board of Directors, A member of the Masonic Jephthah Lodge, No.22, the Scottish Rite, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon and a distinguished member of achievement with the Dale Carnegie organization.
He was an active member in the Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City, MD.
One of Dicks greatest Joys was volunteering at the Gladiolus food bank on Wednesday nights with his great friend, Paul Elwood.
Dick is survived by his Loving wife of 62 years, Barbara T. Keene, his son, Nicholas 5. Keene
and son in law, David Lamson-Keene of Richmond, VA. His grandchildren, Nicholas C. Keene and Sophia Keene of Richmond, VA. His daughter Nora Ann Regan of Spanaway, Washington and Sister and brother-in-law Alice and Joseph Birkel of Baltimore, MD.
A private memorial service was held in Greece at the Monastery of St. Nicholas. A celebration of Dicks life will be held January 11, 2020 at the Pine Ridge Palms clubhouse from 6-9 pm.
Donations in Dick's memory can be sent to "The Gladiolus Food Pantry" at 10511 Gladiolus Dr. Ft Myers, Fl 33908
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019