|
|
Ricky James Rathel
Hebron - Ricky James Rathel, 63, of Hebron, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Thelma Gladden Rathel of Salisbury and the late Vernon Rathel, Sr.
He was a 1974 graduate of Mardela High School. Ricky loved reading the Bible, being outdoors, animals, and holidays. After working in the paving business, he started his own landscaping and grass cutting business for the past 15 years.
Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Murphy Rathel;
3 brothers, Vernon Rathel, Jr. of Salisbury, Jimmy Rathel of Hartford, CT, and Randy Rathel of Mardela Springs; a sister in law, Kathy Ann Murphy of Towson; 2 brother's in law, Bob Murphy of Laurel, DE and Rick Murphy (Gail) of Salisbury; a cousin, Diane Driscoll (Ronnie) of Hebron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Rathel.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron with Rev. Carlo Leto officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804 and or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019